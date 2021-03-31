Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 739,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGBU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 2,556,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,017. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

