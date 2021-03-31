Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,817. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $577.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

