Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up to $40.38

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.38, but opened at $42.16. Veritiv shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 2,501 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $670.91 million, a P/E ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after purchasing an additional 86,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veritiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

