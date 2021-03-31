Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Boosted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,321,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $312,652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 548,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 565,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $241.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

