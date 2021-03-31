Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $625,798.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $40.29 million and approximately $625,798.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,069.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,933.50 or 0.03273252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00332141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.91 or 0.00910638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.32 or 0.00416999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.00363911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00262913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023426 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,384,222 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.