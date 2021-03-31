Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Position Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,593 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Vertex worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

