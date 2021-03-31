Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 551.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,228 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vertiv worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $107,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,372,000 after buying an additional 524,064 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 56.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $572,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. 84,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.