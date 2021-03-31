Vesper Price Tops $60.66 on Major Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $60.66 or 0.00102436 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $138.77 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 500,793.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00321874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00813929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,287,664 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

