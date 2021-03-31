Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

