ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading Down 2.2%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.44 and last traded at $45.60. Approximately 394,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,924,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

