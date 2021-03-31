ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Trading Down 3.5%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.95 and last traded at $47.59. 13,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 238,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

