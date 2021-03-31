Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $50.40

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.40, but opened at $49.38. Viant Technology shares last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 342 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.