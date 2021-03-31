VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,365,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.