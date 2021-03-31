VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Up 53.7% in March

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,387,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after buying an additional 350,326 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,675. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.