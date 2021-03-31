VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 4.10% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

