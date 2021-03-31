Vid Reaches Market Cap of $883,096.51 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Vid coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $883,096.51 and $22,193.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vid has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00644961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Vid Profile

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,739,169 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars.

