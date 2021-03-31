VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Tops $1.60 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 33% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $78.98 million and $15.15 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00046739 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 12,388.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00038692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00643463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars.

