Vidulum Price Tops $0.0677 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $484,679.80 and approximately $3,279.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 252.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

