VINchain Hits Market Cap of $3.74 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. VINchain has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $350,005.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.23 or 0.00633422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.