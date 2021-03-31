Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,610,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Vipshop worth $66,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,963,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,406,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

