Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 2.5%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.17. 60,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,429,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

