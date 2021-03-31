Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Market Cap Hits $2.62 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.62 million and $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

