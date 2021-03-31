VIQ Solutions (VQSLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

VQSLF stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on VIQ Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.