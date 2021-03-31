Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
