Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

