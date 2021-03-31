Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 74,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Virios Therapeutics news, Director William Pridgen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 727,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,107.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Virios Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.71.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.