Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $443,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.76. The stock had a trading volume of 180,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $415.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.