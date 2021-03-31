Vistra (VST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vistra (NYSE: VST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2021 – Vistra had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/23/2021 – Vistra had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/22/2021 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/17/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

3/8/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Vistra had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

3/1/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. 60,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vistra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

