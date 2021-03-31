VITE Price Up 24.3% This Week (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, VITE has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $71.49 million and approximately $44.46 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00062460 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,011,538,487 coins and its circulating supply is 478,967,376 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.