VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in March

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,636,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 3,671,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of VIVO Cannabis stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. VIVO Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-based products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

