VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Sells $1,548,800.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.
Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.45. The company had a trading volume of 821,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $161.95.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in VMware by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
