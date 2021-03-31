VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Sells $1,548,800.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.45. The company had a trading volume of 821,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in VMware by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

