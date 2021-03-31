Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,971 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Nordstrom worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,609 shares of company stock worth $2,583,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

