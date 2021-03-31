Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 296.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,021 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after buying an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379,826 shares of company stock valued at $267,694,251. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $78.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.