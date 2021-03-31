Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 376,513 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 413.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,513 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Upwork worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.64 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

