Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $453,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $650,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 491,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

