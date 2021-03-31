Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,963,091 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 25,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 251,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 153,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

