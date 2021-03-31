Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 452,909 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Digital Turbine worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 248.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.