Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 547,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 542,473 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Targa Resources worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

