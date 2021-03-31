Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $12.46 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,725 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.