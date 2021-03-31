Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 151.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

