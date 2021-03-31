Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 301.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,190 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

