Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $14.38 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611,737 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.