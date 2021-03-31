Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $14.65 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,023 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

