Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $15.26 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,926 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,285,000 after buying an additional 116,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Insiders sold 16,399 shares of company stock worth $2,478,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.33. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.