Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

