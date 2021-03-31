Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $15.80 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5,076.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Annaly Capital Management worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 158,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

