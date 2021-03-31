Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $17.22 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 121.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $355,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.