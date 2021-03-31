Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $17.22 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 121.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $355,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

