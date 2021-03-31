Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $13.96 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of W. R. Berkley at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

