Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $14.44 Million in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Beam Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

