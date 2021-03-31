Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $16.23 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 223,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,233,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of State Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.