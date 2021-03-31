Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $16 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

